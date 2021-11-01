Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 125.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

