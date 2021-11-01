Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

