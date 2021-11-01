HyperCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.99 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and $4.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,139.51 or 1.00089922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00565876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00311792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00185300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.