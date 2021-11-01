I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,024.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $11,024.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00309657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014305 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,199,770 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

