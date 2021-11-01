IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.95. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

