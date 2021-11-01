Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.900-$1.060 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.90-1.06 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

