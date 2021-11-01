ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 227,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.