Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $166,120.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00102447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,146,327 coins and its circulating supply is 52,922,579 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

