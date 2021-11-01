IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $223.64 on Monday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

