IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

