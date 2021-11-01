IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $666.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $653.81 and a 200-day moving average of $623.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

