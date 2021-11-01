Idle Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00007774 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $84,473.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

