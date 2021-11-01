IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $46.92

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.92, but opened at $48.76. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 417 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of -1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

