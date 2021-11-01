ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.27% of ImmunoGen worth $96,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

