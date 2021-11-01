ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoGen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.12% of ImmunoGen worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

