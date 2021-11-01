Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

IMO stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $126,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

