Impinj, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Impinj in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

PI opened at $69.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $79.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

