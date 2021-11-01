Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.87 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $80.87 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 73.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00077289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00102148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,824.98 or 1.00157814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.32 or 0.06995775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022653 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

