Inchcape’s (INCH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

INCH opened at GBX 826 ($10.79) on Friday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 858.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

