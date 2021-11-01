Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.50 ($48.82).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

