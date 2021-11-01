Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $92.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ingevity stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

