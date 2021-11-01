INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Sells $130,340.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Joseph Tesi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INmune Bio alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $472,320.00.

Shares of INMB opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.