Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.66

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $268.66 and last traded at $268.44, with a volume of 4896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.09.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

