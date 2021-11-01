Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ISSC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,663. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at $464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

