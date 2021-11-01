Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ISSC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,663. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
