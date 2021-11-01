Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 17196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

