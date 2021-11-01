Insider Buying: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Acquires 1,212,122 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. 40,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

