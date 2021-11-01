Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 119 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) per share, with a total value of £1,588.65 ($2,075.58).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 132 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

On Tuesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £712.95 million and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.96. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.