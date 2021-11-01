Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases C$13,450.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 515,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,385,350.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$940.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

