Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Purchases $215,716.45 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

STSA stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

