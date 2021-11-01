Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells $73,100.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $73,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMTX stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

