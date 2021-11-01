Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 17 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83.

Alphabet stock traded down $89.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,875.48. 1,611,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,832.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,633.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.03 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

