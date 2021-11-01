Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total value of $2,070,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $432,902.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423,854.21.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.