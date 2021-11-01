Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

