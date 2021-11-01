Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 14,760 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 14,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $517,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,780. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $69,750,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $43,723,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

