Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.86. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,757. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

