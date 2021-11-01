Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $48,250.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 65,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.