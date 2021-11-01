Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells 394 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maritza Gomez Montiel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.23 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.