Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ITR stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

