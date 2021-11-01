Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

IBKR opened at $70.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

