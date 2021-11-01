InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE IHG opened at $70.87 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

