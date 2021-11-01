International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.91.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.