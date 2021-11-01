Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $7.96 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $45.64 or 0.00075169 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $374.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00103915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,718.53 or 1.00008432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.91 or 0.07036192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,261,082 coins and its circulating supply is 174,464,840 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

