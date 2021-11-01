Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.59 on Monday, reaching $615.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,285. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.29. Intuit has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $626.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

