Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.55

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 12466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

