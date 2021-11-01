Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.58. 4,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

