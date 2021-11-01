InvestDigital (IDT) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $156,538.52 and approximately $81,053.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,791,517 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.