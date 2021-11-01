IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 million-$11.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

IRMD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.78 million, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

