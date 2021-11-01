IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 32.7% in October

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:IRS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,394. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $274.29 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.