iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $146,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

USIG stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

