iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.95% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $68,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 463,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $100.48.

